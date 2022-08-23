Agencies

Reviving nostalgic era, Sarmad Khoosat re-releases blockbuster Sitcom ‘Shashlik’

ISLAMABAD    –   Sarmad Sultan Khoosat famed as Cheeku of Shashlik recently surprised his fans with the an­nouncement of re-releasing one of the classic comedies of old time. Starring Nadia Afgan as Mishi, Sar­mad Khoosat as Cheeku, Fatima Ahmed Khan as Kummo, Mandana Zaidi as Munn, Wajeeha Tahir as Chunni and Nasreen Qureshi as Phuppo, Shashlik rose to fame due to its unique comedy style which was a combination of music, laughter and dance. Aired on PTV in late 1990s and early 2000 era, ‘Shashlik’ made its audience connect for more than 3 years. Even today the sitcom is among few of super hit comedy shows which are considered as the epitome of actual humour loaded with satire, parodies and on-spot music, worthy to be watched again and again. In order to reminisce the golden child­hood era of many, actor, writer and director Sarmad Khoosat decided to release the comedy show again via social media platforms. “On popular demand, we are re-releasing 2002’s hit comedy series, Shashlik; the iconic Y2K sitcom that weaved song and dance se­quences into its storyline and became a genre-break­ing sensation of its time. The first 5 episodes are out now on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. New episodes will be released in sets of 5 every Saturday at 8:00 pm”, stated Zindagi Tamasha’s director via official Facebook page of Khoosat Films. Since the episodes were aired again, fans who loved seeing the throwbacks of their favourite show flooded the comment box with admiration.

