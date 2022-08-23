RMI conducts 160 kidney transplants in KP

PESHAWAR – Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar has conducted 160 successful kidney transplants, the most in the province.

Director Kidney Transplant Programme (KTP) RMI Dr Taqi Taufiq Khan congratulated all the RMI staff and management for doing their utmost to meet the target. He said that no private hospital, including government hospitals, had the honour of completing such a large number of successful kidney transplants.

Dr Taqi said that RMI had done 160 kidney transplant operations in the last three and a half years, in which more than 100 operations have been done on health cards.

He said that Rehman Medical Institute had the honour of each kidney transplant operation being successful.

He said that two hundred kidney transplant patients were currently registered in Rehman Medical Institute, who would undergo kidney transplants very soon.

Dr Taqi said, “Rehman Medical Institute is the only transplant unit where people are getting their treatment with confidence.”

The reason for the increase in kidney diseases is our bad lifestyle. Many young people suffer from obesity and diabetes due to which human kidneys are affected,” he said. He further said that a healthy life could prevent kidney diseases.