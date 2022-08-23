APP

Rupee sheds Rs2 against dollar

ISLAMABAD     –    Ex­change rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 2 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Mon­day and closed at Rs 216.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 214.65. Accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were re­corded at Rs 216 and Rs 219 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by 06 paisas and closed at Rs 216.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 216.66. The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisas to close at Rs 1.58, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.27 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 255.59 as compared to its last closing of Rs 255.86. The exchange rates of Emir­ates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 55 paisas each to close at Rs 58.98 and Rs 57.68 respectively.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

Entertainment

Prince Andrew’s ‘scandal-hit’ life to turn into a musical on 40th birthday

Entertainment

Reviving nostalgic era, Sarmad Khoosat re-releases blockbuster Sitcom ‘Shashlik’

Entertainment

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara brings glamour to Santa Barbara, attends Sarah Hyland Wells Adams wedding

1 of 12,001

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More