Rupee sheds Rs2 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Ex­change rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 2 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Mon­day and closed at Rs 216.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 214.65. Accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were re­corded at Rs 216 and Rs 219 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by 06 paisas and closed at Rs 216.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 216.66. The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisas to close at Rs 1.58, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.27 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 255.59 as compared to its last closing of Rs 255.86. The exchange rates of Emir­ates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 55 paisas each to close at Rs 58.98 and Rs 57.68 respectively.