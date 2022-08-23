Section 144 imposed in Hyderabad

Ban enforced in wake of alleged desecration of Holy Qur’an incident.

HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad Range police have enforced Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent assembly of more than four persons at any place in all nine districts of Hy­derabad division.

DIG Hyderabad Peer Muham­mad Shah here on Monday di­rected all the SSPs in the Range to enforce the ban on the direc­tives of Commissioner Hyder­abad division Nadeemur Rehm­an Memon.

He directed the police to en­sure protection of the lives and assets of all the people and pre­vent any mob from gathering or resorting to violence.

The ban has been enforced in the wake of the alleged desecra­tion of Holy Qur’an incident in Hyderabad. The DIG directed the SSPs to book the people violating the ban under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

BUSINESSMEN

REPRESENTATIVES TO CONTINUE THEIR ROUTINE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The representatives of trad­ers and industrialists of Hyder­abad have appealed to the com­munity members to continue their routine business activities as the law and order situation is now under control in the city.

In separate statements is­sued here on Monday, the of­ficers bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (HCCI) and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) said that the district administration and law enforcement agencies had adopted adequate security measures to protect the life and property of common people in the city; therefore, traders and industrialists should continue their business activities as usual.

President HCCI Adeel Sid­diqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi and Vice President Awais Khan and Pres­ident HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon while strongly con­demning the alleged act of des­ecration of Holy Qur’an on Sun­day evening in Saddar area said that the law enforcement agen­cies had already taken prompt action in this regard.

After prompt action from the district administration and law enforcement agencies, they ap­pealed to the citizens of Hyder­abad to forge unity among their ranks, maintain peaceful atmo­sphere and avoid taking the law in their own hands.

They said that the culprit al­legedly involved in this act had been booked and action in ac­cordance with the law was being initiated against him. The busi­ness community should extend cooperation with the police and law enforcement agencies so that peaceful atmosphere could be restored completely at the earliest, they urged.

