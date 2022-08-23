Sindh govt approves Rs350m for rice research at RRI

KARACHI – The Sindh government has ap­proved Rs350 million for the establishment of phytotron tunnels for the speedy research and development work at Rice Research Institute, Dokri, for introducing new rice varieties within the shortest possible time. This came as result of hectic efforts by Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Sindh Agriculture Depart­ment. Previously, it was taking 6-8 years to introduce new rice seed for commercial use, said a statement issued by REAP on Monday. The project would be a game changer in agricul­ture sector as it would also be useful for all agricultural com­modities, it said.