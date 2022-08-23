Staff Reporter

Sindh govt approves Rs350m for rice research at RRI

KARACHI    –  The Sindh government has ap­proved Rs350 million for the establishment of phytotron tunnels for the speedy research and development work at Rice Research Institute, Dokri, for introducing new rice varieties within the shortest possible time. This came as result of hectic efforts by Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Sindh Agriculture Depart­ment. Previously, it was taking 6-8 years to introduce new rice seed for commercial use, said a statement issued by REAP on Monday. The project would be a game changer in agricul­ture sector as it would also be useful for all agricultural com­modities, it said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

Entertainment

Prince Andrew’s ‘scandal-hit’ life to turn into a musical on 40th birthday

Entertainment

Reviving nostalgic era, Sarmad Khoosat re-releases blockbuster Sitcom ‘Shashlik’

Entertainment

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara brings glamour to Santa Barbara, attends Sarah Hyland Wells Adams wedding

1 of 9,920

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More