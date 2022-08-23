Sindh IGP gives cash reward to policeman for saving drowning girls
KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday lauded the valiant action of a cop who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in flood in Korangi stream and gave him a cash reward.
In a simple ceremony organised at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, IGP awarded a cash reward of Rs0.1 million and commendation certificate to police constable Sikandar.
On the occasion, senior police officers were also present.
It must be mentioned that Sikandar, a police constable posted at the Baloch Colony police station, took three girls out of the flood in Korangi stream and brought them to a safe place without caring for his own life.
SINDH IGP LAUDS POLICE PERFORMANCE IN BY-ELECTION OF NA-245
Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon congratulated the Additional IGP Karachi and the officers and personnel of city police for the peaceful conduct of by-election of NA-245 constituency.
According to spokesperson of Sindh police on Monday, the IGP also appreciated and praised the performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies in the by-election.