Sindh IGP gives cash reward to policeman for saving drowning girls

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Mon­day lauded the valiant action of a cop who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in flood in Korangi stream and gave him a cash reward.

In a simple ceremony organised at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, IGP awarded a cash reward of Rs0.1 million and commendation certifi­cate to police constable Sikandar.

On the occasion, senior police offi­cers were also present.

It must be mentioned that Sikan­dar, a police constable posted at the Baloch Colony police station, took three girls out of the flood in Korangi stream and brought them to a safe place without caring for his own life.

SINDH IGP LAUDS POLICE PERFORMANCE IN BY-ELECTION OF NA-245

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon con­gratulated the Additional IGP Ka­rachi and the officers and person­nel of city police for the peaceful conduct of by-election of NA-245 constituency.

According to spokesperson of Sindh police on Monday, the IGP also appreciated and praised the performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies in the by-election.