Our Staff Reporter

Sindh IGP gives cash reward to policeman for saving drowning girls

KARACHI   –   Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Mon­day lauded the valiant action of a cop who risked his own life to save three girls from drowning in flood in Korangi stream and gave him a cash reward.

In a simple ceremony organised at Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, IGP awarded a cash reward of Rs0.1 million and commendation certifi­cate to police constable Sikandar.

On the occasion, senior police offi­cers were also present.

It must be mentioned that Sikan­dar, a police constable posted at the Baloch Colony police station, took three girls out of the flood in Korangi stream and brought them to a safe place without caring for his own life.

SINDH IGP LAUDS POLICE PERFORMANCE IN BY-ELECTION OF NA-245

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon con­gratulated the Additional IGP Ka­rachi and the officers and person­nel of city police for the peaceful conduct of by-election of NA-245 constituency.

According to spokesperson of Sindh police on Monday, the IGP also appreciated and praised the performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies in the by-election.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

Entertainment

Prince Andrew’s ‘scandal-hit’ life to turn into a musical on 40th birthday

Entertainment

Reviving nostalgic era, Sarmad Khoosat re-releases blockbuster Sitcom ‘Shashlik’

Entertainment

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Entertainment

Sofia Vergara brings glamour to Santa Barbara, attends Sarah Hyland Wells Adams wedding

1 of 9,920

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More