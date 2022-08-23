Agencies

Singer Wahab Ali Bugti displaced by floods

QUETTA – Heavy rainfall has displaced thousands of people, claiming precious human lives and causing financial losses across Balochistan.  Wahab Ali Bugti, the singer for the famous song “Kana Yari” was also displaced by flash floods due to heavy rainfall in Balochistan. Flash floods unleashed by torrential rains in Dera Bugti forced Wahab Ali Bugti to migrate toward Dera Murad Jamali and take refuge in a tent. Wahab Bugti in a tweet said that he has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. “His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home,” the tweet read, alongside photographs of Bugti and his family standing amongst the rubble left behind by the flooding.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

On time completion of projects foremost priority, says Wapda chairman

International

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Newspaper

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Headlines

PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

National

Imran not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but a cheater: Marriyum

National

Pakistan has secured billions of dollars needed for external financing in FY 2022-23: SBP

National

Politics enters an ugliest stage  

National

Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

1 of 1,904

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More