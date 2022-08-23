News Desk

Sofia Vergara brings glamour to Santa Barbara, attends Sarah Hyland Wells Adams wedding

COLOMBIA    –    Sofia Vergara stunned onlookers with her chic appearance at Sarah Hyland-Wells Ad­ams’s wedding reception in Santa Barbara, Saturday. The America’s Got Talent star 50, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black and white dress with a floral design and one-shouldered sweetheart neckline. She paired the midaxi number with open-toed black stiletto heels while joining a number of her co-stars for the big day. Sharing snaps of the day to Instagram, Sofia leaned against a convertible car to show off her look, caption­ing: ‘Wedding weekend’. The actress posed alongside co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the wedding, and his husband Jus­tin Mikita. The Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.

The nuptials were attended by 150 guests, with Sarah, who played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-2020, being sup­ported by multiple of her co-stars from the ABC series.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

Entertainment

Prince Andrew’s ‘scandal-hit’ life to turn into a musical on 40th birthday

Entertainment

Reviving nostalgic era, Sarmad Khoosat re-releases blockbuster Sitcom ‘Shashlik’

Entertainment

Govt taking practical measures to revive cinema houses: Marriyum

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

National

13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship commences today

National

Eyman helps Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift Women’s U19 trophy

National

Coric beats Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati and signal return to fitness

1 of 11,021

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More