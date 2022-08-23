Strict action ordered over anti-dengue laws violation

SARGODHA – Sargodha Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi warned the district officers that FIRs would be registered over violation of anti dengue laws.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting of anti-dengue activities in the district at his office here on Monday. The DC said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent the spread of larvae.

Imran Qureshi asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

It was briefed the meeting that the teams conducted surveillance of dengue larvae at 496 indoor and 145 outdoor places in the district while 3941 suspected places were identified so far. During this week, anti-dengue teams conducted 158,170 activities in the district and the larvae were detected at 13 places.

WASA LAUNCHES ANTI-DENGUE SURVEILLANCE CAMPAIGN

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad on Monday launched an anti-dengue surveillance campaign in connection with anti-dengue week. According to a Wasa spokesperson, cleanliness had been started in all WASA directorates, especially roof tops of the offices.

Wasa staff was distributing awareness pamphlets among people for safety from dengue mosquitoes. Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran advised the people to adopt all precautionary measures for safety and saying that the present rainy spell was most favorable for dengue growth so it had been decided by the government to launch anti-dengue awareness week.

He appealed citizens to drain out water from air coolers, courtyards, flower pots, refrigerators trays, water from air-conditioners etc. He also advised to use mosquito mats or coils in their sleeping rooms.

He said that Wasa, along with district administration, was taking all-out measures to control growth of mosquito and its complete eradication.

ANTI-DENGUE WEEK IN NAROWAL DISTRICT

The anti-dengue week started in Narowal district under the auspices of the Health Department.As part of the week-long activities, a rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) M Hanif, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Javeria Maqbool, and officers of Health, Education, Higher Education, Information, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Municipal Committee and Population departments.

Addressing the rally participants, the deputy commissioner said that the purpose of observing anti-dengue week was to create awareness among the public about eradication of the virus. He said that during the week, the scope of dengue surveillance would be expanded from the district headquarters to the union councils’ level. The DC appealed to people to work practically to make the anti-dengue week a success.