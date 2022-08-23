Submit statement of accounts before 29th, ECP to political parties

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday once again reminded all political parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts for financial year ending on 30th June, before 29th August 2022. All the registered political parties, under section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, asked to submit a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses; sources of its funds; and assets and liabilities, according to the notice issued by electoral watchdog [ECP]. It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the closure of a financial year. The ECP asked the political parties to submit the audited accounts and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head.

The certificate should also mention funds received by political party and the statement containing an accurate financial position of the political party.

“The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D/ proforma for source of funds are also available on ECP’s Website,” according to the ECP.

It was also mentioned that overwriting should be avoided in the certificates and the membership/ certificate issued by ICAP in respect of auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D alongwith last valid renewal certificate.

“The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022 of the party, alongwith a bank reconciliation statement,” it says. The subject statement shall be addressed to the Secretary ECP, Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party.