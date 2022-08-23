Tea imports increase by 10.2pc in July

ISLAMABAD – The tea imports witnessed an increase of 10.20 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The tea imports during July 2022 were recorded at $45.321 million against the imports of $41.127 million during July 2021, according to data of Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quan­tity, the tea imports however decreased by 2.64 percent during the period under review as these went down from 18,625 metric tons last July to 18,133 metric tons during the same month of current fiscal year, the data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the food imports into the country witnessed nominal increase of 0.08 percent when compared to the imports of $45.286 million in June 2022.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports increased by 6.11 percent when com­pared to the imports of 17,089 metric tons. The overall food imports increased by 17.87 percent from $565.150 million last July to $763.135 during July 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall merchandise imports declined by 12.81 percent to $4,861 mil­lion in July 2022 compared to imports of $5,575 million in July 2021. Exports also declined by 5.17 percent in July 2022 to $2,219 million as compared to exports of $2,340 million in July 2021.