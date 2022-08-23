UK one of largest bilateral development partners of Pakistan

FCDO DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR CALLS ON AYAZ SADIQ

ISLAMABAD – Ms Annabel Gerry, development direc­tor of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to Paki­stan, called on Federal Minister for Eco­nomic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The minister for economic affairs stated that the United Kingdom is one of the largest and important bilateral development partners of Pakistan. The minister expressed satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations between both nations and underlined the importance of exploring ways and means to further enhance the existing multifaceted partnership. He also high­lighted the current flood situation of the country and expressed the need for collaboration in areas of strengthen­ing flood resilience. The Development Director, FCDO, Ms. Annabel Gerry also highlighted that the development co­operation between the two countries started in 1950s. The UK, through the erstwhile DFID (now Foreign Common­wealth Development Office-FCDO), has provided significant support for socio-economic development in Pakistan.

She further apprised the minister about the various development pro­grams and areas in which the govern­ment of the UK is working for enhancing collaboration. Those encompass various programs on infrastructure development financing, special focus on women em­powerment and development projects related to them, provision of technical as­sistance in modernizing education sector of Pakistan and programs related to en­ergy security and climate conservation. The minister expressed gratitude and appreciation on the assistance in diverse areas. He reiterated the need for assis­tance and grant in flood relief measures.

The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim stated that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy a cordial relationship, and that Pakistan is looking forward to further enhancing bilateral relations. He stressed on the revival of Develop­ment Partnership Agreement and Bilat­eral Assistance Talks to cover collabo­ration in different areas, and to align the areas of focus of the FCDO with the development priorities of Government of Pakistan. In her concluding remarks, Ms. Gerry appreciated the officers of Economic Affairs Division for their sup­port. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from both sides