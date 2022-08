KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday predicted heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, That­ta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sha­heed Benazirbabad, Dadu and Sukkur from August 23 to 24. However, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the Sindh province. Thunder­shower is also predicted in Jacobabad, Larkana, Ghot­ki, Kashmore, Naushero­feroze, Shikarpur, Sanghar, Khairpur, and adjoining areas.