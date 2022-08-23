Urgent steps needed to help flood affectees in Kohlu

QUETTA – Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, and Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Monday distributed relief materials among the flood victims at Government Degree College, Kohlu and various other places.

Marri said: “We all will deal with this difficult situation together. Federal government, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and NGOs should take urgent steps to help the flood victims in Kohlu because roads are closed.”

The relief items included rice, pulses, flour and other food items. Speaking on the occasion, Naseebullah said due to the recent rains in the district, majority of the mud houses were collapsed, leaving hundreds of people homeless. “We have closed all public and private educational institutions to shift displaced persons to schools and colleges on emergency basis,” he said.

He said that cooked food, clean water and other relief items were being provided to them in the relief centers established at different places. He added since all the inter-provincial roads were cut off, aid supplies were not reaching in time across the province. After the restoration of road connections, the situation would change completely, he added.

He said, “We are in contact with the Punjab government for getting rations and tents which would reach as soon as the Balochistan-Punjab national highway is restored.” He said that the PDMA provided relief goods were insufficient for the district as the number of flood-victims was very high.

“It is impossible to provide shelter to hundreds of homeless people with just 100-200 tents; we need more tents in the district, and we know that the provincial government is taking all possible measures to provide the supply,” he said.

The minister said that food and other essential items were being provided to the displaced victims in the girls college camp set up by FC, adding that “together, we all have to come out of this difficult time with patience and courage.”

RELIEF OPERATION

CONTINUES IN BALOCHISTAN

Relief and rescue operations are being continued in flood-affected areas of the province in contribution of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and civil administration as per the instructions of the Army Chief.

According to resources, heavy rain received in various areas of the province including Quetta, Pashin, Kila Saifullah, Ziarat, Sanjawi, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Kalat, Zhob, Musa Khel, Duki, Loralai, Nushki and other areas during 24 hours, where Pak Army, FC, PDMA and civil administration are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

People are being shifted to relief camps and safe places as the water flow increases and dams are affected. Prepared food and rations are being provided to the victims in Naseerabad and Duki after shifting them to safe places by rescue team during maintaining operation.

Five more camps are being established in Lasbela district also in view of emergency situations, despite free medical camps are also being organized by Pakistan Army and FC in the affected areas, in which free medical aid and medicines are being provided to the victims.

Civil administration and Pakistan Army teams are busy even in bad weather to restore the means of transportation and Zhob-DI Khan Road has been restored for provision of facilities to public.

Chithar, Jhao, Bela, Jhal Magsi and Luck Pass have been opened for foot traffic and small vehicles. Apart from this, operation is going on to open all major highways as soon as possible.

Pakistan Army and FC are continuing to provide full support to the civil administration by utilizing all available resources for the rescue and relief of the flood-affected people.