Women are posting their own dancing videos in support of Finnish PM Sanna Marin

HELSINKI – Women across the world are post­ing videos on social media of them­selves dancing, after criticism was leveled at Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for leaked footage that showed her partying with friends. The video clips, which appeared last week, showed the 36-year-old leader dancing with friends in a private setting. Women have been posting videos on social media to show their support for the Finnish Prime Minister.

Some political opponents con­demned Marin’s behaviour in the videos as inappropriate for a Prime Minister. Women have been respond­ing to this criticism by tweeting clips of themselves dancing, using the hashtag #solidaritywithsanna.

“The sky is the limit for Dancing Queens,” one user tweeted.

“We should all dance a little more! I stand in solidarity with Sanna,” an­other user posted.

“Let’s dance for each other,” anoth­er said. Others have defended Marin and accused her critics of applying a double standard.

“Why can’t she party after work? Do we expect our leaders not to be human beings?” tweeted Ashok Swain, a professor of Peace and Con­flict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden.

“How shocking!!! A young politi­cian who does her job and enjoys her private life… Why can’t a young woman have fun? I can’t stand gen­der double standards,” Spanish poli­tician Iratxe García Pérez tweeted. “All my support to @MarinSanna.”

After the release of the videos, Marin acknowledged partying “in a boisterous way” but said she was an­gry that the footage was leaked to the media. On Thursday, she said alcohol was consumed but that she was not aware of any drug use at the party.

The following day, she said she had taken a drug test, after Mikko Karna, an opposition MP, called on her to do so.