Agencies

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

KYIV – Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday. Zelensky cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24, will also mark six months since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic, in a devastating war that has cost thousands of lives. “If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse,” Zelensky warned in an evening address. “This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.”

The capital Kyiv has already announced a ban on public gatherings. Kharkiv too, declared a curfew around the holiday. Zelensky was returning to a subject he had already raised in the previous night’s remarks.

“Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel,” he warned late Saturday. “One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us,” and “to sow despondency, fear and conflict”.

Says “this will be line beyond which no negotiations are possible”

But he added: “We have to be strong enough to resist all provocation” and “make the occupiers pay for their terror”.

A presidential adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said Russia could intensify its bombing campaign. “Russia is an archaic state that links its actions to certain dates, it’s an obsession of sorts,” the Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted him as saying.

“They hate us and will try to increase… the number of bombings of our cities including Kyiv with cruise missiles,” Podolyak added.

Kyiv authorities on Sunday banned public gatherings from August 22 to August 25. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the regional governor announced a curfew from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25.

“We will not allow any provocation by the enemy. Be as vigilant as possible during our independence holiday,” Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram. Kharkiv has been under regular Russian bombardment for weeks and on Sunday emergency services said a woman was killed and two other civilians were wounded in overnight strikes.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

On time completion of projects foremost priority, says Wapda chairman

Entertainment

Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook UK monarchy

Newspaper

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Headlines

PM directs to resolve inflated power bills issue

National

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran

National

Imran not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ but a cheater: Marriyum

National

Pakistan has secured billions of dollars needed for external financing in FY 2022-23: SBP

National

Politics enters an ugliest stage  

National

Imran arrest deferred on govt allies’ dissenting notes

National

No threat of default for Pakistan: Pasha

1 of 4,693

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More