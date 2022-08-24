12 rehab centres set up in KP for drugs addicts

Peshawar – The KP government has established 12 de-toxification and rehabilitation centres for the treatment and rehabilitation of drugs addicts.

An official of the Social Welfare Department said that these centres were set-up in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowsehra, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Kohat, Malakand, Swat and Dir Lower. He said Drugs Free Peshawar Programme was underway to clear the city of drugs and make the drug addicts as useful members of the society.

Under the campaign, he said drug addicts including women addicts were being shifted to these rehabilitation centres while chronic addicts with health complexities to Islamabad for treatment.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud said that 1200 rehabilitated drug addicts would be reunited with families in a ceremony on Thursday (tomorrow).

During a meeting with a delegation of traders and business community, who announced 314 employment opportunities for rehabilitated drug addicts, it was agreed that besides employment opportunities the rehabilitated persons would also be supervised not to indulge in narcotics addiction again.

On the occasion the Commissioner said that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would handover appointment letters to the rehabilitated drug addicts and later they would be given to their respective families. He said that ceremony would be followed by arrest of 700 more drug addicts identified on different streets and roads of the provincial capital and be shifted to rehabilitation centres to make the city drugs free. He said the district administration would also start shifting of ice and heroin addicts, who were being kept at home, to rehabilitation centres.

Similarly, he said that a campaign would be started from next month in all education institutions to make these drugs free, adding that in consultation with the relevant departments and after approval of the government the dope test of students would be conducted at educational institutions and affected students would be shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The Commissioner said that drug free Peshawar campaign was started on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and efforts of the district administration, department of social welfare and other line departments were commendable in this regard. He also appreciated the role of print and electronic media in creating awareness and identifying the families of drug addicts.