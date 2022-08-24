News Desk

13 parties want to corner Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that 13 political parties want to corner Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, “No individual is superior than the institutes and no institution is superior than Pakistan.”

While lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that the Noon and Sheen groups of the party are soon to confront each other.

Rashid while talking about the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, said that the results of the upcoming elections will be based on the right of vote given to the overseas Pakistanis.

