Our Staff Reporter

15 die, 70 injured as roof of mosque collapses

SUKKUR – Over 15 flood victims were killed after the roof of a mosque collapsed in Khairpur.
According to the police on Tuesday, the roof of a mosque collapsed near the Ahmedpur area of Khairpur, as a result of which 15 people died and 70 were injured. Police officials said that the flood victims had taken shelter in the mosque.
Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in various areas of Sindh including Khairpur. Thousands of houses have been destroyed and deaths have occurred due to the rains. The rescue agencies were facing difficulties in the relief operation due to lack of access to land route.

