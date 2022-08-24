Staff Reporter

265th Urs of Hazrat Bhulley Shah from 26th

KASUR – The three day celebrations of 265th Urs of Hazrat Bhulley Shah would be held here from August 26 to 28. According to official spokesperson on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner, Kasur, Fayyaz Mohal reviewed the arrangements during a meeting held in DC room on Monday. The DC directed concerned officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements inside and around the shrine, and install CCTV cameras for monitoring. He added that three parking stands, and a food street would be setup for the visitors. On the occasion, SP investigation, AC Kasur Babar Hussain, CEO Education authority and other officials were also present.

 

