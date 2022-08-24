Staff Reporter

309,293 get petrol subsidy in Sargodha division

SARGODHA – Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Program Sargodha Safdar Mehmood said that so far 309,293 people got Rs 2000 per person petrol subsidy in the division. Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that petrol subsidy was being given to those whose monthly income was less than Rs 40,000. Deputy Director BISP Safdar Mehmood said that 118,486 people in Sargodha district, 32,572 in Khushab, 50,459 in Mianwali district and 107,776 in Bhakkar district got Rs 2000 petrol subsidy. He said that BISP was also giving stipends to the students registered under the Waseela-e-Taleem program.In case a deserving student was not registered in the program he was registered if his institutional attendance was 70%, he added. Safdar Mehmood said, “Our teams were conducting checking of various centers and taking action against the staff in case they were misleading deserving recipients”.

 

 

