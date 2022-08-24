3,500 policemen to be deployed in Malir for LG elections: SSP

KARACHI – Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur on Tuesday said that over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at 505 polling stations in Malir district on the occasion of Local Government (LG) elections.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said this while chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements on the occasion of LG elections, said a statement issued here.

Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of district Malir participated in the meeting.

Irfan Bahadur said that according to the security plan, four personnel would be deployed at all sensitive polling stations and eight personnel at highly sensitive polling stations.

The meeting decided that arrangements will be made for food, water and accommodation for additional personnel on security duty.

It was also decided that emergency numbers will be displayed at all the polling stations of district Malir. The Quick Response Team would be linked to the security monitoring control room, he added.

He said that the Quick Response Team would also have sand, tools, and cylinders to extinguish the fire.

It was told that installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the polling stations set up in the most sensitive areas had also started.

The SSP Malir said that practical measures would be taken for holding LG elections in a peaceful environment.