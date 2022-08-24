APP

4 arrested for abusing woman

RAWALPINDI – The Gujar Khan police, in a major operation on Tuesday, arrested four accused who allegedly abused a divorced woman.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the victim had lodged a complaint with Gujar Khan Police that Naveed, Haroon, Waqas and Rizwan forcibly entered her house and abused her. Gujar Khan Police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused, he said adding that the medical process was being carried out. Superintendent of Police Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema while praising the Gujar Khan Police said that incidents of physical abuse and violence against women and children were intolerable and Rawalpindi Police were following zero-tolerance policy and committed to bring such culprits to justice.

 

