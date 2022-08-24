4 blind murders traced, accused held, claims police

FAISALABAD – The Iqbal division police claimed to have traced out four blind murders and arrested their accused besides busting three vehicle-lifter gangs during the previous week.

A spokesman of the police said here on Tuesday that a boy was killed on July 22 in the area of Sadar police station. After investigation, police arrested mother of the kid who confessed her criminal offence.

Similarly, two bodies were found buried in the earth from Chak 228/R-B and the police also traced and arrested accused of this double murder case.

Meanwhile, the police also traced out blind murder of a youth who was killed by his wife and real brother in the area of Thikriwala police station some time ago whereas the accused staged a drama of dacoity of Rs4 million to conceal evidence of the offence.

The spokesman further said that the police also busted three vehicle lifter gangs and after arresting their active members recovered 23 motorcycles and 10 cattle worth Rs2.892 million from their possession during this period. All the accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

TEENAGED GIRL COMMITS SUICIDE

A teenager girl committed suicide in the area of Peoples’ Colony police station. Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 17-year-old Amina resident of People’s Colony got irritated when her parents reprimanded her over a domestic dispute. Over this issue, she swallowed poisonous pills and started dilapidated condition. She was shifted to hospital where she died.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

FOUR DACOITS ARRESTED

Batala colony police on Tuesday arrested four members of a dacoit gang involved in dacoity and robbery cases and recovered looted booty property from their possession. Police said here that the team raided the hideout of the criminals and arrested four criminals– Qasim, Ghous, Gulfam and Muslim Ali and recovered four stolen motorcycles,cash, cell phones and four pistols from them. Police have started investigation.

36 CRIMINALS INCLUDING

5 POS HELD

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 36 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 20 drug pushers and recovered 5.4 kg hashish and 248 litres of liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 2 rifles, one repeater and a number of bullets from their possession.

10 CRIMINALS ARRESTED

Police on Tuesday arrested ten accused and recovered liquor as well as weapons from their possession in Sargodha. Police said that the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and netted 10 accused and 125-liter liquor, four pistols 30-bore, gun 12-bore and a revolver from them. They were identified as Javed, Irfan, Asif, Kamran, Akram, Riaz and others. Separate cases were registered against the accused.