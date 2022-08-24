APP

6 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested three accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.  During course of action, the Cantt Police arrested three suspects involved in the motorcycle theft who were identified as Waqar, Azmat and Khanzada.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.  SP Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the Cantt police team and said that action will be continued against those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Parvez Elahi, UAE ambassador vow to promote economic ties

Newspaper

Sherpao expresses dismay over rising price hike

Newspaper

UoW organises training on ‘Start and Improve your Business’

Newspaper

Warm welcome to be accorded to Imran in Haripur: Minister 

Newspaper

KP govt to launch vaccination campaign to control lumpy skin disease

Newspaper

Dwindling hopes: Lone wheat straw artist seeks measures to keep art alive

Newspaper

Chairman PAC orders to issue arrest warrants of Azam Khan

Newspaper

Provision of housing facilities govt priority: Moulana Wasay

Newspaper

CS for action against those polluting environment

Newspaper

UC secretaries hold rally in support of their demands

1 of 3,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More