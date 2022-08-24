Afraz Ahmad appointed as new DGPR

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Tues­day transferred Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Afraz Ahmad and posted him as Director General Public Relations, Punjab on deputa­tion basis in his own pay and scale. He has replaced Raja Mansoor Ah­mad who has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Ad­min), Information and culture de­partment.

Raja Mansoor will continue to hold additional charge of the post of secretary information. Also, Rao Pervaiz Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Admin), Information and culture department has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.