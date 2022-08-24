Afraz Ahmad appointed as new DGPR

Lahore – The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Afraz Ahmad and posted him as Director General Public Relations, Punjab on deputation basis in his own pay and scale.

He has replaced Raja Mansoor Ahmad who has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Admin), Information and culture department.

Raja Mansoor will continue to hold additional charge of the post of secretary information. Also, Rao Pervaiz Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Admin), Information and culture department has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.