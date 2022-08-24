News Desk

‘Announce elections before my final call,’ Imran Khan warns govt

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Wednesday warned the incumbent government saying that announce elections before his final call.

Addressing a public rally in Haripur, the former PM said that PTI never criticizes institutions, adding that PTI has only one goal to save the masses’ lives from the “Imported government” and to hold clean and transparent elections in the country. “Clean and transparent elections will bring stability to the country because the nation does not trust them, without early elections there will be no stability in the country,” Imran said.

“You all have to be ready when I give the call, I tell the imported government announce the elections before my final call. People will decide who will lead the country,” the PTI chairman warned.

Imran Khan said that Pakistanis are in a lot of trouble, adding that he has also directed the Punjab government to help flood-hit families. “Shehbaz Sharif instead of going to Qatar, help the people, no one gives you money because everyone knows you and your brother are thieves,” he took a dig at PM Shehbaz.

While reacting to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, the former PM said that Gill was tortured brutally and also sexually abused in police custody, adding that PTI will never leave all the involved people who tortured Shahbaz Gill.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt may increase petrol price by Rs20 per litre

National

No progress yet on $8 billion Saudi investment

National

Young man who sacrificed his life for saving boy nominated for presidential award

National

Punjab govt dismisses May 25 vandalism cases filed against PTI workers

National

President for exploring new avenues of Pak-Korea cooperation

National

Consumers received hiked bills of July due to fuel surcharge: Khurram Dastagir

Multan

Flood ravages Dera Ghazi Khan

Lahore

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 05th PDWP forum

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz meets Amir of Qatar, family

National

Petition filed in SC against high electricity prices

1 of 8,889

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More