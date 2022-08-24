‘Aware of’ charges against Imran, UN chief calls for ‘impartial legal process’

US supports ‘peaceful upholding of democratic, legal principles in Pakistan’.

NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON – Amid government-opposition ten­sions in Pakistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for calm, de-escalation of tensions and respect for rule of law.

“The Secretary-General is aware of the charges brought against for­mer prime minister Imran Khan and emphasizes the need for a com­petent, independent and impar­tial legal process,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

“He (UN chief) urges calm, lower­ing of tensions, and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fun­damental freedoms,” the spokes­man added. The UN chief returned to New York over the weekend from a trip to Europe.

Meanwhile, the United States, re­acting to the charges brought against former Pakistani Prime Minister Im­ran Khan under anti-terrorism act, has called for peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional and legal principles. “We’re, of course, aware of the reports about the charges,” the department Spokesman, Ned Price, said Monday in answer to a question about the case filed against Imran Khan. “This is a matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial sys­tem,” the spokesman said, adding, “It is not directly a matter for the United States, and that’s because we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus any oth­er political candidate or party.” “We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world,” Price added.