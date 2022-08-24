‘Aware of’ charges against Imran, UN chief calls for ‘impartial legal process’
US supports ‘peaceful upholding of democratic, legal principles in Pakistan’.
NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON – Amid government-opposition tensions in Pakistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for calm, de-escalation of tensions and respect for rule of law.
“The Secretary-General is aware of the charges brought against former prime minister Imran Khan and emphasizes the need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process,” his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
“He (UN chief) urges calm, lowering of tensions, and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the spokesman added. The UN chief returned to New York over the weekend from a trip to Europe.
Meanwhile, the United States, reacting to the charges brought against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan under anti-terrorism act, has called for peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional and legal principles. “We’re, of course, aware of the reports about the charges,” the department Spokesman, Ned Price, said Monday in answer to a question about the case filed against Imran Khan. “This is a matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial system,” the spokesman said, adding, “It is not directly a matter for the United States, and that’s because we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party.” “We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world,” Price added.