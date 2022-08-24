Balochistan postpones anti-polio drive for a week

QUETTA – The anti-polio campaign, scheduled to begin on August 29, has been postponed for a week following heavy rainfall and floods across Balochistan.

The Chief of the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), Hameedullah Nasar said the provincial government had decided to postpone the scheduled anti-polio campaign because of floods in Balochistan.

A five-day drive against the crippling disease was to be held in all 34 districts of the province. Hameedullah Nasar, the chief of Emergency Operation Cell (EOC) Balochistan said the anti-polio campaign would now commence from September 5. It will continue for five days in Balochistan.

The campaign was already delayed in Balochistan as the polio vaccination drive was in full swing in all parts of the country. The provincial government has also announced holidays in all educational institutions including higher, primary and middle institutions after heavy rainfall. Floods have also damaged thousands of government-run schools across the province.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif launched the new phase of polio immunisation last Friday which involves 108 districts.

Pakistan is one of two countries, the other is Afghanistan, where polio still exists and the country remains under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The UN health agency made it mandatory in 2014 for all those traveling from Pakistan to carry a polio vaccination certificate. The ban has been extended every six months.

Fourteen cases, 13 in the restive North Waziristan tribal region near the Afghanistan border, have been reported from different parts of the country in 2022, according to official statistics.

Last year, one polio case was reported in the South Asian nuclear country compared to 84 in 2020 and 179 in 2019.

ACTING GOVERNOR MIR JAN, CM BIZENJO, CORPS COMMANDER VISIT PDMA

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan M Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

Adviser to the CM for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zia Langu and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present on this occasion.

PDMA Chief Naseer Ahmad Nasir gave a detailed briefing to all the visiting dignitaries on the latest weather situation and ongoing relief activities in different areas.

On the occasion, Acting Governor Balochistan said according to the Meteorological Department, the series of stormy rains would continue, “so we should be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation,” and the relevant institutions and departments should ensure the availability of all necessary relief equipment and machinery at various places.

He said the recent monsoon rains and floods caused massive loss of lives and property across the province, adding that in this hour of difficulty, the people and the government should play active role to help the victims. “There is an urgent need to keep PDMA’s control room and call center alert and active at all times to reduce casualties and losses”, he said.

Mir Jan appreciated the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Army and the district administration in carrying out relief activities and restoring communication links. He urged the people “to keep our wonderful values and traditions in your mind and help your brothers and sisters in this hour of adversity.”