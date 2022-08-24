Body of prisoner given to Indian authorities
KARACHI – The body of an Indian prisoner, died in Landhi Jail of Karachi, has been handed over to the Indian authorities. In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that the body was given to the Indian authorities at Wahga border, Lahore. He said the victim namely Kaalu was an Indian fisherman. He was arrested on trespassing Pakistan’s maritime borders. Kaalu was shifted to hospital when his health deteriorated but later he breathed his last there. Edhi Foundation bore all expenses of shifting the body to Lahore by-air.