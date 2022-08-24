Staff Reporter

Body of prisoner given to Indian authorities

KARACHI    –   The body of an Indian prisoner, died in Landhi Jail of Karachi, has been handed over to the Indian authorities. In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that the body was given to the In­dian authorities at Wahga bor­der, Lahore. He said the victim namely Kaalu was an Indian fisherman. He was arrested on trespassing Pakistan’s mari­time borders. Kaalu was shifted to hospital when his health de­teriorated but later he breathed his last there. Edhi Foundation bore all expenses of shifting the body to Lahore by-air.

