Camila Cabello set for unexpected ‘dream’ collaboration

HAVANA – Camila Cabello is all set for what she says is a ‘dream collaboration’ with music legend Hans Zimmer, reported BBC. The Havana singer and the Oscar-winning composer have teamed up or a track on the new docu-series Frozen Planet II, as per reports, with their song titled Take Me Back Home.
Soon after news of the collab was confirmed, Cabello took to Twitter to share her reaction, writing: “My life is a dream.” In an official statement, Cabello said: “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.” The Frozen Planet II docuseries is described as a ‘spellbinding journey through earth’s magical icy lands’ and is narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Take Me Back Home is slated for release on August 26, Friday.

