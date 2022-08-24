Capsized Balochistan

Balochistan, the rich province of Pakistan, capsized by the flash flood. The flood has killed more than 100 people and demolished bridges, roads, and enormous homes.

People from various districts of the province are severely affected by heavy rainfall and are awaiting to be evacuated. Unfortunately, accountable authorities are failed to rescue the indigenous. After being reported most of the fatalities from Balochistan, The province has not been taken out of its disastrous situation yet.

As the province is facing a humanitarian crisis, for incumbent government is requested to take instantaneous measures to halt the death toll and save lives.

MAKHDOOM KAREEM,

Karachi.