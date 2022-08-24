Chairman PAC orders to issue arrest warrants of Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan on Tuesday expressed his extreme displeasure over the absence of former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Azam Khan from the meeting and ordered to issue his arrest warrants.

A meeting of the PAC was held under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan at the Parliament House which was also attended by Chairman National Accountability Bureau Aftab Sultan was also present.

During the meeting matter related to the irregularities in Malam Jaba project came under discussion. ThePAC was informed by the Secretary Establishment Division that the former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Azam Khan is not present in the meeting and his cell phone was also going off and they could not contact him.

Chairman PAC expressed his displeasure over his absence from the meeting and directed to issue his arrest warrants so that he could be produced in next meeting. He also ordered to put his name on the Exit Control List and directed the Federal Investigation Agency to stop him on airports all over the country from going abroad.

He said the Malam Jaba case was closed in a tainted manner by the former Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, who was a compromised person. He directed the incumbent Chairman NAB to review all those case, which were closed by the former chairman.

NAB also briefed PAC about the Bus Rapid Transit Project Peshawar and informed that investigations were underway but could not continue as the former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had granted a stay order in the case.

Chairman PAC criticised the role played by former chief justice as well and he was seconded by another member Barjees Tahir, who claimed that advertisements worth Rs14 billion were released to collect funds for dam construction but in return only Rs9 billion were collected for the cause. PAC member, Mushaid Hussain Syed demanded to hold inquiry over the dam fund.

On the occasion, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that former chief justice Saqib Nasir is controversial person and he is also answerable over the dam funds. He directed to call the registrar Supreme Court to brief the PAC regarding dam fund in the next meeting.

The PAC also reviewed matter related to illegal use of KP government helicopter by former prime minister Imran Khan. Chairman NAB informed the committee that the former premier used the helicopter for 156 hours and Rs70 million were spent on his air journeys.

He said several other people also used official helicopter of the provincial government and we are making our efforts for the recovery of outstanding dues from those who travelled on the helicopter illegally.

Meanwhile, the Chairman PAC again asked NAB to submit the asset details of NAB officers and the officials.

He questioned why the details were not being given to the committee. The incumbent Chairman NAB briefed the committee that all the NAB officers had submitted their assets in the Establishment Division.

However, the Chairman NAB refused to hand over the asset details of his officers and explained that the assets details can be obtained from the Establishment Division but in case of an inquiry or on court orders.