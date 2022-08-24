Channel migrant crossings hit new 24-hour record: UK govt

LONDON – The number of people crossing the Channel to the UK from northern France in small boats has hit a new high, the government in London said on Tuesday.

Some 1,295 migrants were detected on Monday, beating the previous single-day record of 1,185 on November 11, 2021, the Ministry of Defence said.

The issue has caused a major political headache for the UK government, which promised tighter border controls after leaving the European Union. Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings.

So far this year there have been some 22,670 crossings.