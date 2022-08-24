Chohan hails constitution of disaster management ministerial committee

LAHORE – Spokesman for CM Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that con­stitution of disaster management ministerial committee by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was a good step in order to rescue and facilitate people dur­ing natural disaster. The commit­tee will suggest precautionary measures in case of any disaster like flood or any other emergency, he said and added it would also review providing relief and finan­cial assistance to the victims. Cho­han said that rescue operation was underway in flood affected ares, adding that the Punjab gov­ernment was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of South Punjab by providing relief during flood situation.