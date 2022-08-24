Climate change in Pakistan

Climate change is expected to have wide-ranging impacts such as reduced agricultural productivity increased variability of water availability increased coastal erosion and sea water incursion and increased frequency of extreme climatic events. Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change due to its geographic location and high dependence on agriculture and water resources, low adaptive capacity of its people and weak system of emergency preparedness. The main effects of climate change is more frequent and intense drought, storm, heat waves rising sea levels, melting glaciers and warming oceans can directly harm animals destroy the places they live.