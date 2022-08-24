Control room to be set up for security of Chinese

FAISALABAD – A control room would be established in Faisalabad for providing foolproof security to the foreigners especially Chinese.

This was stated by City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik while visiting FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) area here on Tuesday.

He said that a large number of Chinese were working in various projects especially CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) related schemes in Faisalabad. Therefore, security of all foreigners especially Chinese would be beefed up, he said and directed SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal and SP Madina Town Division Nabeel Ahmad to ensure verification of security guards and workers on urgent basis.

He said that special cameras should also be installed in all police vans which were bound to conduct patrolling in FIEDMC area. He said that police was duty bound to provide tight security to all foreigners.

1,300 POLICEMEN

DEPLOYED ON SECURITY OF ANTI-POLIO WORKERS

A five-day anti-polio vaccination campaign is underway in the district as 1,300 policemen are performing security duty. According to a police spokesman on Tuesday, the policemen were providing security to polio workers while a security squad and Elite Force teams would continue patrolling.

DPO M Tariq Aziz appealed to the public to cooperate with officials to ensure complete eradication of the disease from the country. Meanwhile, polio workers were visiting door to door to administer drops to children under the age of five years.

Meanwhile, FCCI has launched first ever “Loyalty Card” to facilitate its members with special offers and discounts by the leading international and national brands with a focus to improve the image of Faisalabad as the fastest growing city of Pakistan, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the launching ceremony of the FCCI loyalty card, he said that this innovative and unique idea was conceived and materialized with the help of interns from LUMS & NTU. He was optimistic that this idea would earn popularity and acceptance among FCCI members and its scope would be further expanded in the coming days and years.

He said, “Faisalabad is one of the most vibrant cities of Pakistan but we could not brand it in proportion to its industrial and economic strength.” He said, “We have successfully utilized the talent of LUMS and NTU who have given best results within a period of only 90 days. The interns visited various cities to convince leading brands to ink MOU with FCCI,” adding that among these include educational institutes, health and hotels etc.

He said that the first MOU was inked with national flag carrier PIA that is offering special discounts on domestic and international flights to the FCCI members. “A special desk has also been established at Faisalabad International Airport to attend the FCCI members with a unique warmth and hospitality”, he said and added that currently this facility is available on existing FCCI cards while new loyalty cards would be issued very soon.

Mian M Idrees, former President FPCCI and FCCI, appreciated the loyalty card program and gave suggestions to further improve it. He was of the opinion that a focused approach is necessary to promote the branding of Faisalabad.

M Azhar Chaudhry, Project Chairman FCCI Loyalty Card Program, disclosed that some financial institutes are also intending to become part of it while “we are considering to print Bar Code or QR code to identify the FCCI members.” The interns gave a comprehensive presentation on the FCCI loyalty card program. Later Mian M Idrees thanked participants and presented bouquet to the partner companies.