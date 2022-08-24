CPO reviews district’s crime situation

Rawalpindi – City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Tuesday held a meeting at Police Lines to review the crime situation in the district.

Among others, Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, Chief Traffic Officer, Naveed Irshad, Division SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The CPO reviewed the performance of SDPOs and SHOs and directed them to further improve their performance besides ensuring timely completion of the challans of the cases being investigated.

He directed to make all-out efforts to ensure recovery and arrest of the accused allegedly involved in different cases.

A crackdown should also be launched against proclaimed offenders and criminal gangs, the CPO said adding that all the officers concerned should play more active role to control crime rate.

Protection of life and property of citizens was priority of the police, he added.

The CPO was informed that massive search operations were being conducted in the city to flush out the anti-social elements and police were utilising all available resources to crush the crimes.

The CPO also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy and beef up security to curb the crimes in the district and behave with the citizens politely, providing them with speedy justice.

He directed the officers concerned to improve traffic flow on city roads and make best possible traffic arrangements in that regard.

The CPO said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.