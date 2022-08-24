CS for action against those causing environmental pollution

Action plan prepared to control smog.

LAHORE – In line with measures to control smog, Punjab Chief Secretary Kam­ran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the department concerned to take ac­tion against those causing environ­mental pollution.

The Chief Secretary issued the di­rection during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat. The additional chief secretary (home), administrative sec­retaries of various departments in­cluding environment, industries, agri­culture, local government, and officials concerned participated in the meet­ing. The Chief Secretary asked the secretaries of the departments con­cerned to take strict action against those causing air and environmental pollution – industrial, and vehicular emissions, burning crop stubble, and garbage. He said that to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measures and enhance awareness.

He directed that the ban on the use of substandard fuel in steel mills and factories be strictly enforced. He said that all the provincial depart­ments should work in tandem on

the issue of smog, adding that progress in this regard would be reviewed regularly. The Chief Secre­tary also issued instructions regard­ing the formation of special squads to check industrial units and brick kilns. The secretary environment protection department gave a de­tailed briefing at the meeting.

He said that an action plan had been prepared to control smog. Ac­cording to a study, 43 percent of contributors to air pollution were from the transport sector, 25 per­cent from industry, 12 percent from power and 20 percent were from agriculture sector. This year, more than 4000 industrial units were in­spected, 79 cases were registered,

19 people were arrested and 88 units were sealed, he said.

Similarly, 11,000 brick kilns were inspected, 736 cases were registered and 19 people were arrested. The authorities also took action against 29,200 smoke-emitting vehicles, lodging 7,000 FIRs and impounding 17,600 vehicles, he added.