DC directs to cover polio refusal cases

Rawalpindi – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to cover polio drops refusal cases on the same day. Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio drive arrangements, he said that polio was a national issue, and it was the obligation of all to play an role in making the country polio-free.

The DC directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign, and to ensure their presence in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities in the campaign.

Meanwhile, in-charge of the anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed APP that around 4,465 polio teams, including 856 area in-charges and 242 medical officers, were taking part in the vaccination drive.

In addition, the immunisation was also being carried out at 321 centres. Hussain further said that children from outside districts were also being administered polio drops at 182 transit points so that no child could be left out.

He said that over 480,000 children were vaccinated on the second day of the campaign, while the target was set to cover around 948,000 children below the age of five years would be accomplished by August 28.