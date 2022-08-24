DC inspects anti-polio campaign

LAHORE – Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited different areas of the provincial capital and inspected the performance of polio teams. The DC said that teams should discharge their duty honestly during the 5 days long polio cam­paign started from August 22 and administer anti-polio drops to children up to the age of five years. He said that more than 428,022 children have been ad­ministered polio drops on first day of the campaign (yesterday). He said that passenger would be stopped with the cooperation of police and polio drops would be administered to traveling chil­dren under all circumstances. The DC said that he would close­ly monitor the polio teams to see how they were performing. He also appealed to the parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated so that the menace of polio could be eliminated from the country. The DC directed the assistant commissioners of the city and other revenue officials to keep visiting areas falling under their jurisdiction and monitor the performance of polio teams to ensure the achievement of anti-polio campaign target.