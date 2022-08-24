DG RDA and WASA directs officials to reduce expenditures

Rawalpindi – Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and WASA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed all the WASA officials to reduce the expenditure.

The spokesperson RDA on Tuesday said that a meeting to review the progress of WASA was held today in the conference room of RDA under the chairmanship of the DG RDA. The MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer, DMD WASA Saleem Ashraf, Deputy Director Planning WASA Azizullah, Deputy Director Finance Tahir Bashir and other officers of WASA attended the meeting. The Deputy Director Planning WASA Azizullah gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of WASA.

The DG RDA and WASA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed WASA officers for regular monitoring and mechanism of WASA field staff and developed integrated system to reduce repair and maintenance of WASA. He directed that the areas of Rawalpindi city which are facing severe water shortage and facing problems in revenue collection, it should be prominently displayed on the map with the help of different colours like yellow, red and green.

He has directed to prepare new development schemes for water supply in these areas and send it to the Government of Punjab.