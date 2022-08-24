DG SBP inaugurates 13th National Ju-Jitsu Championship

LAHORE – Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated the 13th National Men/Women Ju-Jitsu Championship 2022 during the grand opening ceremony here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

The DG SBP and Director General Iran Khana Farhang Lahore Jafar Ronas were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also unveiled the championship trophy and were introduced to all the participating teams, referees and other officials. They also witnessed the exciting fights and appreciated the games skills of young players. The DG SBP and Director General Iran Khana Farhang Lahore also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, DSO Tanveer Shah, national chess champion Mahmood Lodhi, PJJF President Khalil Ahmed Khan, Secretary Waqar Ilyas Khan, Director Referee Kazim Ali Changezi, Administrator Mustfa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion. Over 300 male and female players from eight teams, Wapda, Police, Navy, Punjab, KP, GB, Sindh and Islamabad, are participating in the three-day event.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Qureshi welcomed the distinguished guests, all the participating teams, referees and other officials. He said that the Sports Board Punjab, like its past practice, is providing all possible facilities for the successful holding of the competition. He urged the participating players to exhibit their best performance in the national championship.

The DG SBP said that a merit-based national ju-jitsu team will be selected after the completion of this championship. “The performance of all male and female players will be assessed thoroughly during the championship and the players with best performances will be chosen to represent Pakistan in future international ju-jitsu events,” he added.

On the day first, the events were conducted in eight weight categories and Pakistan Wapda dominated the day with four gold medals and two silvers followed by Punjab with two gold medals while Pakistan Navy and Police also claimed one gold medal each. IOC Member in Pakistan Syed Shahid Ali will grace the second day of the event as chief guest. He will be warmly welcomed by PJJF President Khalil Ahmed Khan and the participants of the championship.