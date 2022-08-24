Disaster management ministerial body to deal with untoward situations

LAHORE – On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi, a 24-mem­ber disaster management minis­terial committee has been consti­tuted with Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and the chief secretary as its chairman and vice chairman re­spectively.

Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Minister for C&W Ali Afzal Sahi, Ag­riculture Minister Syed Hussain Jeha­nian Gardezi, Revenue Minister Naw­abzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, IG police, SMBR, ACS (Home), secretar­ies of finance, C&W, P&D, irrigation, agriculture, information, specialized healthcare and medical education, primary and secondary healthcare, livestock, local government and housing departments, DG PDMA, Director Civil Defence, DG Rescue 1122 and representative of 4-corp headquarters engineering would be the members of this committee. The committee would devise plans to deal with untoward situations along with steps for rescue and rehabilitation ac­tivities. It would also take a review of relevant rules and issues to provide assistance and relief to the calamity-stricken people.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF GEN(R) RAHIMUDDIN

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has condoled the death of former chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. (r) Rahimud­din and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a condolence statement, the CM termed Gen. (r) Rahimuddin a professional soldier who diligent­ly performed his duties as Gov­ernor of Sindh and Balochistan provinces and played an exem­plary role to maintain peace in Balochistan. The CM also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity