Our Staff Reporter

Durrani visits Garhi Yasin, orders relief for affectees

GARHI YASEEN – Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani visited rain-affected areas of Garhi Yasin and listened to the problems faced by the rain-hit people on Tuesday.
He directed the authorities concerned to provide immediate relief to the people facing immense difficulties. Durrani told media that the people would not be left alone at this difficult and testing time.
All commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to provide assistance and relief to the affected people as soon as possible, he added. He further said that due to unprecedented rains, there were difficulties in the relief work because this year the situation was more challenging than 2010 and 2011, he added. The acting governor said that all public representatives were in the field to help the masses, as the Sindh government had declared all the districts, including Shikarpur as calamity-hit.
He said that all possible facilities were also being extended by PDMA. He warned that negligence in helping the people would not be tolerated in any case. He further said that efforts were underway to drain out the rainwater as soon as possible.
Durrani said that another spell of rain was predicted and they pray to Allah that this rain be a blessing. He said that strict action would be taken against those hoarding items of daily consumption.

