ECP declares PDM’s reference for Imran’s disqualification ineffective

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday declared a reference by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case ineffective for hearing.

A four-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), heard the reference for Imran Khan’s disqualification in Toshakhana case.

No one appeared on behalf of the PDM, whereas, Barrister Gauhar appeared before the ECP on behalf of Imran Khan and pleaded that a reference [of the same nature] of the National Assembly speaker was already under hearing in the ECP.

The PTI’s counsel filed a petition to declare the case null and void to which the CEC remarked, “This case is already under hearing in the ECP.”

The ECP dismissed the reference of the PDM for the disqualification of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, declaring it ineffective for hearing.

