News Desk

ECP postpones LG elections in nine districts of Hyderabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed Local Government (LG) elections in nine districts of Hyderabad on the recommendation of Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh, district administration and the report of metereological department.

An ECP spokesman, in a statement, said the LG elections in nine districts of Hyderabad were scheduled to be held on August 28.

Taking into consideration the worst destruction and damages caused by rain and displacement of people, the elections would be held after improving the situation, he added.

The spokesman said the ECP had convened a meeting on Thursday to review the holding of LG elections in Karachi division. The final decision in that regard would be taken after reviewing the various aspects of the report sent by the Sindh government, he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

MPAs call on Punjab Governor in Lahore

National

Imran Khan decides approach ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

Lahore

CS for action against those causing environmental pollution

Islamabad

PAC summons former CJP Saqib Nisar for explanation on dam fund

Lahore

101 new cases of coronavirus with two deaths reported in Punjab

Lahore

LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

Karachi

Balochistan sees food crisis due to road blockades amid flooding

Lahore

Urs

Lahore

Minister for plantation awareness among farmers

Lahore

UAE envoy, Governor discuss trade relations

1 of 8,886

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More