EU provides Rs76m to assist flood victims of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD   –   The European Union is providing nearly 76 mil­lion rupees as humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across many parts of Pakistan.

The aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in Balochistan. The assistance will support International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance.

This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their imme­diate needs, primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-born and communicable diseas­es, which are common after a flood, as well as nu­trition support. The programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls and children.

