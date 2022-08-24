News Desk

Explosion caused by illegally brought grenade in police HQ Karachi: report

The investigation team revealed that the explosion was caused by an illegally brought grenade in an explosion incident in the Garden Police Headquarters in Karachi.

The investigation team’s report stated that the grenade that exploded was not anyone’s property. In this regard, the team further recorded the statements of eleven police officers including Sub-Inspector Saeed.

It is said in the report that the explosion occurred while setting the detonator. The process of counting the arms and ammunition was going on. During the counting, two grenades were found in a box that had no record.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Sindh rains: Nawabshah airport closed after airfield gets flooded

Karachi

Five kids among seven die in rain, flood-related incidents in Sindh

Karachi

Balochistan sees food crisis due to road blockades amid flooding

Karachi

Body of prisoner given to Indian authorities

Karachi

3,500 policemen to be deployed in Malir for LG elections: SSP

Karachi

Ghani terms Imran security risk, demands action against him

Karachi

Heavy machinery used to drain out rainwater: Qasim Naveed

Karachi

CM Murad reaches Sukkur, meets flood victims

Karachi

Urban flooding due to rains forecast for cities including Karachi

Karachi

Princess Sarah Zeid visits Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

1 of 6,309

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More